DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.80 million.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

