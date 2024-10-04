Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 14782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,040 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.