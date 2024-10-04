DA Davidson Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TCBI opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

