Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.89 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 65139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stride by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Stride by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

