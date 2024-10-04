Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $5,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.