Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.73 and last traded at $123.19, with a volume of 645390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Vistra Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,358.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

