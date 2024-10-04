Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 103088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 102,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 329,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

