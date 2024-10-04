DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. 1st Source has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $65.63.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.