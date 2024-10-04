Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

