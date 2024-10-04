Sei Investments Co. Purchases 339,627 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,627 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $967,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

