Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 23.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

