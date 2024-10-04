Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,764 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Samsara were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,631,593.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,034 shares of company stock worth $85,086,127 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

