Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

