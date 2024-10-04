Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 138,144 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 836.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIHL. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.10. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $547.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

