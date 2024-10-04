TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $126.51.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

