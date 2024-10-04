Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.