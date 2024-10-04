Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

