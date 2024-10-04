AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 434,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 505,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 420,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE ESI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

