Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,431,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

IGT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Report on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.