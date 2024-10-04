Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chemours by 236.9% in the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 845,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,660 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chemours by 9.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chemours by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of CC stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

