Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

