Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Decreased by DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.