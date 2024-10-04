Daiwa America Upgrades NIO (NYSE:NIO) to “Strong-Buy”

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $6.72 on Monday. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

