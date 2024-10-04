Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Katapult alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KPLT

Katapult Stock Up 2.0 %

Katapult stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.