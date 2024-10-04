Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to “Strong-Buy”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

