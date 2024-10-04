McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MKC. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

