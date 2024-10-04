Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.92.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.0660125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,225,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152,200 shares of company stock worth $3,459,477. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

