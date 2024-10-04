ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). ASM International had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $760.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
