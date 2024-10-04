Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHEL. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

SHEL stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,768,000 after purchasing an additional 429,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,082,000 after acquiring an additional 96,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

