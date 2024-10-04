Benchmark Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Hold”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

