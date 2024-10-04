Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEF

Telefónica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.