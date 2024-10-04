Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
