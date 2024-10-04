Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Burberry Group Company Profile

Shares of BURBY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.