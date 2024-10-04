First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

