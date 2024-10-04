Analysts Set Expectations for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRMR. Wedbush initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,884,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.