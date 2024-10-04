Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $27.95 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

