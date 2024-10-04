Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

