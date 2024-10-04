Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HTH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilltop

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hilltop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,978,857.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.