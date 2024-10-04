IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

