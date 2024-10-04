Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

