AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 118,680 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,680 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.