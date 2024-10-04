AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 290.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,358 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SR stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

