American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.1 %

AEO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,153,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

