Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Helen of Troy worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

