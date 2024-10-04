The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Middleby worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

