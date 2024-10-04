AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 227,321 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,321 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 263,099 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

