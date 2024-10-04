Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 695,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $83.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.