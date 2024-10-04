AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,419 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.57 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

