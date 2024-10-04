AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 426,201 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of ACCO Brands worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $502.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

