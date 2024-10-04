AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $408.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

