ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 391039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $690.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.16.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
