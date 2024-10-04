ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 391039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

ATRenew Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $690.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.16.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRenew Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ATRenew by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ATRenew by 231.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATRenew by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in ATRenew in the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

